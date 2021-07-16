We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Teladoc (TDOC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Teladoc (TDOC - Free Report) closed at $146.21, marking a -1.77% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.33%.
Coming into today, shares of the telehealth services provider had lost 1.9% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 4.76%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.89%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from TDOC as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 27, 2021. On that day, TDOC is projected to report earnings of -$0.59 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 73.53%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $500.97 million, up 107.85% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$3.03 per share and revenue of $2.01 billion, which would represent changes of -168.14% and +83.76%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for TDOC. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.39% lower within the past month. TDOC is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.
The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.