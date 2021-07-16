Back to top

GameStop (GME) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, GameStop (GME - Free Report) closed at $166.82, marking a -0.48% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.33%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the video game retailer had lost 24.82% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.01% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.89% in that time.

GME will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.73, up 47.86% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.12 billion, up 18.69% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.23 per share and revenue of $5.67 billion. These totals would mark changes of +42.52% and +11.4%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for GME. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 5.59% lower. GME is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Retail - Consumer Electronics industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

