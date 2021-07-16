We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Nutrien (NTR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Nutrien (NTR - Free Report) closed at $61.20 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.47% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.33%.
Heading into today, shares of the producer of potash and other fertilizers had lost 0.49% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's loss of 0.72% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 2.89% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from NTR as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 9, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.04, up 40.69% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $9.93 billion, up 17.99% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.70 per share and revenue of $24.16 billion, which would represent changes of +105.56% and +15.82%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for NTR. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 16.26% higher within the past month. NTR is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
Digging into valuation, NTR currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.64. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.64, so we one might conclude that NTR is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.
Investors should also note that NTR has a PEG ratio of 2.08 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Fertilizers industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.73 as of yesterday's close.
The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 29, putting it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.