We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Regeneron (REGN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Regeneron (REGN - Free Report) closed at $589.32 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.42% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.33%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had gained 10.98% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 4.76% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.89% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from REGN as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 5, 2021. On that day, REGN is projected to report earnings of $19.65 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 174.44%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.86 billion, up 97.76% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $49.53 per share and revenue of $12.18 billion, which would represent changes of +57.39% and +43.33%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for REGN. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.22% lower. REGN is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note REGN's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.73. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.98.
Also, we should mention that REGN has a PEG ratio of 0.64. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.31 as of yesterday's close.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 199, putting it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.