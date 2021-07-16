Company News for Jul 16, 2021

Back to top

  • Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH - Free Report) advanced 1.3% after the company delivered second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $4.70, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.41.
  • Morgan Stanley’s (MS - Free Report) shares rose 0.2% after the company reported second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.89, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.63.
  • U.S. Bancorp’s (USB - Free Report) shares gained 3.2% after the company delivered second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.28, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.14.
  • Truist Financial Corp.’s (TFC - Free Report) shares rose 2.6% after the company delivered second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.55, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.17.

