Is LouisianaPacific (LPX) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Construction stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has LouisianaPacific (LPX - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Construction sector should help us answer this question.
LouisianaPacific is a member of the Construction sector. This group includes 104 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. LPX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LPX's full-year earnings has moved 70.83% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Our latest available data shows that LPX has returned about 48.83% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Construction group have gained about 17.04% on average. As we can see, LouisianaPacific is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Looking more specifically, LPX belongs to the Building Products - Wood industry, which includes 11 individual stocks and currently sits at #16 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 13.41% this year, meaning that LPX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
LPX will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.