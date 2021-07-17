We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Why Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now
Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.
While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.
Janus Henderson Group plc in Focus
Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG - Free Report) is headquartered in London, and is in the Finance sector. The stock has seen a price change of 22.33% since the start of the year. The company is currently shelling out a dividend of $0.38 per share, with a dividend yield of 3.82%. This compares to the Financial - Investment Management industry's yield of 1.49% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.35%.
Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $1.52 is up 5.6% from last year. Janus Henderson Group plc has increased its dividend 2 times on a year-over-year basis over the last 5 years for an average annual increase of 10.11%. Future dividend growth will depend on earnings growth as well as payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Janus Henderson Group plc's current payout ratio is 43%, meaning it paid out 43% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.
JHG is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 is $3.79 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 25.91%.
Bottom Line
Investors like dividends for many reasons; they greatly improve stock investing profits, decrease overall portfolio risk, and carry tax advantages, among others. It's important to keep in mind that not all companies provide a quarterly payout.
Big, established firms that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options, but it's fairly uncommon to see high-growth businesses or tech start-ups offer their stockholders a dividend. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. That said, they can take comfort from the fact that JHG is not only an attractive dividend play, but is also a compelling investment opportunity with a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).