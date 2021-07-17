In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
What's in Store for ManpowerGroup (MAN) in Q2 Earnings?
ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN - Free Report) is scheduled to report second-quarter 2021 results on Jul 20, before the bell.
The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 57%, on average.
Expectations This Time Around
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ManpowerGroup’s revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $5.17 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 38.3%. This expected improvement in the top line is likely to be due to recovery of business resulting from increased demand in the company’s key markets.
The consensus estimate for earnings stands at $1.42 per share and calls for year-over-year improvement of more than 100%, expectedly driven by strong operating performance.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for ManpowerGroup this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
ManpowerGroup has an Earnings ESP of +0.85% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
ManpowerGroup Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
ManpowerGroup Inc. price-eps-surprise | ManpowerGroup Inc. Quote
