Target (TGT) Set for Back-to-School Season: All You Need to Know

Retailers are gearing up for the upcoming back-to-school and college season. With increased inoculations and pandemic-related curbs being lifted, things are getting pretty much normal in the United States. As children are readying to return to schools and colleges, retailers like
Target Corporation ( TGT Quick Quote TGT - Free Report) are set to cater to their needs and make the most of this significant selling opportunity. The general merchandise retailer said that after the last year’s demand, it is providing increased inventory on popular products, an array of owned and national brands at only-at-Target prices and a robust shopping experience with solid fulfillment options. That said, the company is set to offer premium shopping experiences (in stores and online) at great values, to customers getting back to in-person learning, those continuing with learning from home and the ones shifting to dorm rooms for the first time. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research All That Target is Doing for Back-to-School Season
The Minneapolis-based company said that customers can access solid value throughout the season, thanks to tax-free weekends, the return of its Teacher Prep Event and lucrative deals starting at less than $1. In fact, more than 80% of the back-to-school collection this season is priced under $10. Talking of the Teacher Prep Event, all homeschool teachers, daycare teachers, K-12 teachers and college professors, among others, can get a one-time discount of up to 15% on certain classroom-related essentials and supplies, through Target Circle. This will be valid for Jul 18-31.
Moving on, customers can get on-trend items, dorm decor and supplies from the company’s wide assortment of brands including Cat & Jack kids' apparel, Mondo Llama art and school supplies, and All in Motion backpacks, together with national brands such as Apple, JanSport and Crayola. Being a one-stop shopping destination, Target is geared up to offer customers a convenient and affordable shopping experience — both in stores and online. The company’s robust fulfillment services like Order Pickup, Drive Up and same-day delivery through Shipt are likely to ensure a seamless shopping experience for customers. Wrapping Up
Traditionally, the back-to-school season in the United States comes when children return to school after their summer breaks. The period between mid-July to early September is usually a major sales event for retailers, as families plan to spend on school and college supplies, and clothing. This year’s back-to-school period becomes more crucial as it marks a beginning in the post-COVID environment. Apart from Target, other retailers like
Walmart ( WMT Quick Quote WMT - Free Report) , Kohl’s ( KSS Quick Quote KSS - Free Report) and Bed, Bath & Beyond ( BBBY Quick Quote BBBY - Free Report) are gearing up to make the most of the back-to-school and college season. Target, being a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company, looks well placed for this important selling period, which is likely to fuel its growth. Shares of the company have soared 44.2% so far this year compared with the industry’s growth of 12.9%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Image: Bigstock
Target (TGT) Set for Back-to-School Season: All You Need to Know
Retailers are gearing up for the upcoming back-to-school and college season. With increased inoculations and pandemic-related curbs being lifted, things are getting pretty much normal in the United States. As children are readying to return to schools and colleges, retailers like Target Corporation (TGT - Free Report) are set to cater to their needs and make the most of this significant selling opportunity.
The general merchandise retailer said that after the last year’s demand, it is providing increased inventory on popular products, an array of owned and national brands at only-at-Target prices and a robust shopping experience with solid fulfillment options. That said, the company is set to offer premium shopping experiences (in stores and online) at great values, to customers getting back to in-person learning, those continuing with learning from home and the ones shifting to dorm rooms for the first time.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
All That Target is Doing for Back-to-School Season
The Minneapolis-based company said that customers can access solid value throughout the season, thanks to tax-free weekends, the return of its Teacher Prep Event and lucrative deals starting at less than $1. In fact, more than 80% of the back-to-school collection this season is priced under $10. Talking of the Teacher Prep Event, all homeschool teachers, daycare teachers, K-12 teachers and college professors, among others, can get a one-time discount of up to 15% on certain classroom-related essentials and supplies, through Target Circle. This will be valid for Jul 18-31.
Moving on, customers can get on-trend items, dorm decor and supplies from the company’s wide assortment of brands including Cat & Jack kids' apparel, Mondo Llama art and school supplies, and All in Motion backpacks, together with national brands such as Apple, JanSport and Crayola.
Being a one-stop shopping destination, Target is geared up to offer customers a convenient and affordable shopping experience — both in stores and online. The company’s robust fulfillment services like Order Pickup, Drive Up and same-day delivery through Shipt are likely to ensure a seamless shopping experience for customers.
Wrapping Up
Traditionally, the back-to-school season in the United States comes when children return to school after their summer breaks. The period between mid-July to early September is usually a major sales event for retailers, as families plan to spend on school and college supplies, and clothing. This year’s back-to-school period becomes more crucial as it marks a beginning in the post-COVID environment. Apart from Target, other retailers like Walmart (WMT - Free Report) , Kohl’s (KSS - Free Report) and Bed, Bath & Beyond (BBBY - Free Report) are gearing up to make the most of the back-to-school and college season.
Target, being a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company, looks well placed for this important selling period, which is likely to fuel its growth. Shares of the company have soared 44.2% so far this year compared with the industry’s growth of 12.9%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.