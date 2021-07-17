We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
FuboTV Inc. (FUBO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, fuboTV Inc. (FUBO - Free Report) closed at $25.97, marking a +1.09% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.75%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 13% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 1.66% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.74% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from FUBO as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 10, 2021. On that day, FUBO is projected to report earnings of -$0.50 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 82.27%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $121.28 million, up 174.56% from the prior-year quarter.
FUBO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$2.14 per share and revenue of $529.8 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +58.12% and +143.31%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for FUBO. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. FUBO is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.