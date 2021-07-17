We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Petrobras (PBR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Petrobras (PBR - Free Report) closed at $10.68 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.39% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.75%.
Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas company had lost 5.08% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 8.62% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 2.74% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PBR as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.57, up 250% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $16.48 billion, up 73.79% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.72 per share and revenue of $68.93 billion. These totals would mark changes of +300% and +28.41%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for PBR. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.97% higher within the past month. PBR currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that PBR has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.31 right now. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.31.
Meanwhile, PBR's PEG ratio is currently 0.31. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - Emerging Markets was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.31 at yesterday's closing price.
The Oil and Gas - Integrated - Emerging Markets industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, which puts it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.