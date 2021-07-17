We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Splunk (SPLK) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Splunk (SPLK - Free Report) closed at $134.39 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.61% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.75% loss on the day.
Heading into today, shares of the maker of software that helps companies collect and analyze internal data had gained 5.76% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.03% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.74% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SPLK as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.69, down 109.09% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $562.23 million, up 14.35% from the year-ago period.
SPLK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.48 per share and revenue of $2.52 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -169.09% and +12.85%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for SPLK. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. SPLK is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 197, putting it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.