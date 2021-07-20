Back to top

Image: Bigstock

America's Car-Mart (CRMT) Soars 7.4%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Read MoreHide Full Article

America's Car-Mart (CRMT - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 7.4% higher at $146.70. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 1.6% loss over the past four weeks.

The rally came after Bank of America’s analyst John Murphy raised price target on America's Car-Mart to $194 from $151, while retaining a Buy rating. 

This auto retailer is expected to post quarterly earnings of $3.45 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +21.9%. Revenues are expected to be $261.61 million, up 39.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For America's Car-Mart, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on CRMT going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank 1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Americas CarMart, Inc. (CRMT) - free report >>

Published in

momentum-stocks moving-average-crossover price-performance stock-price-movement stocks-moving-today