Global Ship Lease's (GSL) Shares Plunge, Can It Rebound? (Revised)
Global Ship Lease, Inc. (GSL - Free Report) appears to be a stock to avoid currently, particularly if we look at its performance over the past month. The stock has dipped 21% in the period. There are, however, multiple reasons to remain upbeat about its prospects.
On Jul 12, 2021, the company announced that its Corporate Family Rating had been upgraded to B1 from B2 by Moody’s Investor Service. The rating agency stated the company’s increased scale as well as better credit metrics as the reasons for the upgrade.
Global Ship Lease, announced on Jun 8, 2021, that it has agreed to purchase 12 containerships from Borealis Finance LLC in a deal valued at $233.9 million. These containers would be of an average size of around 3,000 TEU as well as a weighted average age of 11 years. Post completion of the deal, Global Ship Lease would become the eighth largest non-operating owner of containerships in terms of TEU capacity.
The company currently sports a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and has a Value Score of A.
Investors should consider what has been happening for GSL on the earnings estimate revision front lately. No estimate has gone lower in the past 30 days, compared to 2 higher, while the consensus estimate has also moved higher. Based on such positives, it is safe to say that Global Ship Lease will rebound sooner than later.
(We are reissuing this article to correct a mistake. The original article, issued on July 15, 2021, should no longer be relied upon.)