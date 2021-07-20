We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Shutterstock
Factors Setting the Tone For Domino's (DPZ) Q2 Earnings
Domino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ - Free Report) is scheduled to report second-quarter 2021 results on Jul 22, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2%.
Q2 Estimates
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings is pegged at $2.85, indicating a decline from $2.99 in the year-ago quarter. Over the past seven days, earnings estimates have remained stable. The consensus mark for revenues stands at $964.4 million, suggesting an improvement of 4.8% from the prior-year quarter.
Factors to Note
The company’s to-be-reported quarter top line is likely to reflect robust international comparable sales. Ticket and order growth are likely to have driven comps in the quarter. First-quarter fiscal 2021 marked the 109th consecutive quarter of positive same-store sales in its international business. Store expansion bodes well for the company. It inaugurated 175 (36 net U.S. stores and 139 net new international stores) global net new stores during first-quarter fiscal 2021.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for domestic revenues from franchise advertising and supply chain is pegged at $111 million and $563 million, suggesting an improvement of 5.7% and 4.5%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figure. Domestic company-owned stores’ revenues are anticipated to be $114 million, flat year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for international franchise royalties and fees stands at $61 million, indicating growth of 26.8% from the prior-year quarter.
Increase in revenues in its U.S. franchise business might have contributed to the margin. In the first-quarter fiscal 2021, the company’s operating margin expanded 60 basis points (bps) year over year to 39.6%.
Dominos Pizza Inc Price and EPS Surprise
Dominos Pizza Inc price-eps-surprise | Dominos Pizza Inc Quote
What the Zacks Model Unveils
Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Domino's this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.
Earnings ESP: Domino's has an Earnings ESP of +2.20%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: Domino's carries a Zacks Rank #3.
Other Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates
Here are some other stocks worth considering from the Zacks Retail-Wholesale space as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season:
Papa John's International, Inc. (PZZA - Free Report) currently has a Zacks Rank #1 and an Earnings ESP of +6.56%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI - Free Report) has a Zacks Rank #2 and an Earnings ESP of +8.51%.
Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (CHUY - Free Report) has a Zacks Rank #2 and an Earnings ESP of +1.02%.