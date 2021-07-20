We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
ArcelorMittal (MT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, ArcelorMittal (MT - Free Report) closed at $29.03, marking a -1.66% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.59% loss on the day.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 3.87% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's loss of 1.03% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.53% in that time.
MT will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 29, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.70, up 1000% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $19.67 billion, up 79.2% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.66 per share and revenue of $70.89 billion. These totals would mark changes of +1484.42% and +33.07%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for MT. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 30.11% higher. MT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that MT has a Forward P/E ratio of 2.77 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.06.
Also, we should mention that MT has a PEG ratio of 1.81. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Steel - Producers industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.28 as of yesterday's close.
The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 7, putting it in the top 3% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow MT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.