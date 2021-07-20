We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Lemonade (LMND) Stock Moves -0.01%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Lemonade (LMND - Free Report) closed at $84.24, marking a -0.01% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.59%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 18.86% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 2.3%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.53%.
LMND will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, LMND is projected to report earnings of -$0.88 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 50.28%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $26.8 million, down 10.37% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$3.49 per share and revenue of $118.87 million. These totals would mark changes of +3.86% and +25.92%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for LMND. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.27% higher. LMND currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 111, putting it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.