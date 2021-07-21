In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
SPX FLOW (FLOW) Stock Jumps 22.3%: Will It Continue to Soar?
SPX FLOW, Inc. (FLOW - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 22.3% higher at $75.93. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 1.6% gain over the past four weeks.
SPX Flow recorded solid price appreciation following the company’s confirmation that on Jun 21, 2021, it had rejected an offer made by Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR - Free Report) to acquire SPX Flow for $85 per share in cash. As noted by SPX FLOW, the offer undervalues the company and its future growth prospects. SPX FLOW believes that the execution of its strategic plan will help it in offering more value to its shareholders.
This engineered flow components maker is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.59 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +168.2%. Revenues are expected to be $369.8 million, up 20% from the year-ago quarter.
While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.
For SPX Flow, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 6.4% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on FLOW going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank 3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>