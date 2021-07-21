The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Exxon Mobil, Eli Lilly, Costco, Aon and EOG Resources

For Immediate Release
Chicago, IL – July 20, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Exxon Mobil Corporation (
XOM Quick Quote XOM - Free Report) , Eli Lilly and Company ( LLY Quick Quote LLY - Free Report) and Costco Wholesale Corporation ( COST Quick Quote COST - Free Report) , Aon plc ( AON Quick Quote AON - Free Report) and EOG Resources, Inc. ( EOG Quick Quote EOG - Free Report) . Here are highlights from Monday’s Analyst Blog: Top Stock Reports of Exxon Mobil, Eli Lilly and Costco
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Exxon Mobil, Eli Lilly and Costco. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
You can see
all of today’s research reports here >>>
Shares of
Exxon Mobil have outperformed the Zacks Integrated International Oil industry over the past year (+39.2% vs. +29.1%), reflecting major discoveries in the Stabroek Block have enhanced prospects for Exxon Mobil's upstream businesses.
The firm also has a strong presence in the prolific Permian where it continues to lower its fracking & drilling costs. The company projects annual structural expense savings of $6 billion by 2023, which is likely to aid its bottom line. Exxon Mobil also has a strong balance sheet. Exxon Mobil's bellwether status and an optimal integrated capital structure make it a relatively lower-risk energy stock to own.
(You can
) read the full research report on Exxon Mobil here >>> Eli Lilly shares have gained +16.1% over the last six months against the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry’s gain of 8%. The Zacks analyst believes that higher demand for drugs like Trulicity and Taltz, among others, has been driving Lilly’s revenue growth.
Lilly has an impressive pipeline including that for cancer, diabetes and Alzheimer's. This is expected to boost its growth potential beyond 2025. Generic competition for several drugs, rising pricing pressure in the United States, as well as price cuts in international markets like China, Japan and Europe are some top-line headwinds.
(You can
) read the full research report on Eli Lilly here >>>
Shares of
Costco have gained +11% in the past three months against the Zacks Discount Retail industry’s gain of +6.7%. The Zacks analyst believes that the company has been benefiting from its growth strategies, better price management, decent membership trend and increasing penetration of the e-commerce business.
The strategy to sell products at discounted prices has helped attract customers seeking both value and convenience. Mass inoculation drive as well as the stimulus package have encouraged spending across the board. In the third-quarter fiscal 2021, the company maintained its stellar comps run.
(You can
) read the full research report on Costco here >>>
Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Aon and EOG Resources.
Media Contact
Zacks Investment Research
800-767-3771 ext. 9339
support@zacks.com https://www.zacks.com
Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss
. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.
Image: Bigstock
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Exxon Mobil, Eli Lilly, Costco, Aon and EOG Resources
