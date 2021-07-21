The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Ford, Tesla, General Motors and Stellantis

For Immediate Release
The largest recall consists of 774,696 Ford Explorer SUVs pertaining to the model years 2013-2017. The affected vehicles are equipped with cross-axis ball knuckles that can seize resulting in a ruptured rear suspension toe link which can exponentially reduce steering control and can prove detrimental on road.
The impacted vehicle owners might notice a thudding sound, experience unusual handling, or witness a misaligned rear wheel. In the United States, the damaged vehicles are located in high-corrosion states with cold winter weather, high humidity and considerable road salt use.
The recall involves 676,152 vehicles in North America, 59,935 in China, 25,257 in Ford’s International Markets Group, 13,162 in Europe, and 190 in South America.
The faulty vehicles were developed at Ford’s Chicago Assembly Plant during Sep 4, 2012 and Sep 30, 2017, and the company’s Elabuga Assembly Plant in Russia between Jan 28, 2013 and July 28, 2017.
Per Ford, there are six allegations of injuries related to this malfunction in North America. Owners will be intimated beginning the week of Aug 23. The repair involves inspecting and then replacing the cross-axis ball joint if necessary, and replacing the toe links with a renewed design part. The reference number for this recall is 21S32.
The second recall involves 34,939 Ford F-350 Super Duty pick-up trucks integrated having a 6.7-liter engine and a single rear wheel axle.
The damaged trucks have a rear axle housing spring seat interface weld issue that can force the rear driveline to disconnect. Vehicle owners can feel a vibration and/or shaking when driving at highway speeds, and/or shuddering when speeding up. If there is a detached driveshaft, customers can face loss of motive power while driving or loss of transmission park function unless the parking brake is applied. This can significantly enhance the risk of a crash.
This recall pertains to 34,855 vehicles sold in North America, while the remaining vehicles were sold internationally. The vehicles being recalled were built at the Kentucky Truck Plant between Aug 6, 2020, and May 15, 2021. The reference number for this recall is 21S31.
Ford is not aware of any accident related to this recall. Owner notifications will commence from the week of Aug 16. Dealers will examine the rear axle, and if it is deformed, the axle housing will be replaced. If the axle is not deformed, dealers will weld-repair the spring seats.
Lastly, the third recall consists of 40,995 2020-2021 Lincoln Aviators equipped with 3.0-liter gas engines. The malfunction involves battery cable wire harness, which might not be properly secured, allowing contact with the air-conditioner compressor pulley. With time, the pulley may rub through the wire harness insulation and contact the unfused battery positive circuit, causing a short circuit and potential fire.
Of the affected vehicles, 36,258 vehicles were sold in North America, 2,601 in Ford’s International Markets Group, and 2,136 in China. The vehicles were built at the Chicago Assembly Plant between Jun 19, 2019 and Jan 5, 2021.
Owners will be notified beginning the week of Jul 30. To repair the vehicles, dealers will inspect the vehicles and add tie straps to the defective area, and replace any damaged parts, including the battery cable harness, and the air-conditioner compressor belt.
Ford does not have knowledge of any accidents, injuries or fires related to this recall, and the recall reference number is 21S34.
