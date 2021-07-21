Carnival (CCL) Plans for Additional Resumption Of Operations

Carnival Corporation & plc ( CCL Quick Quote CCL - Free Report) recently announced plans to resume operations for three ships in September and four ships in October 2021. Following the successful resumption, the company will have 15 of its vessels back in operation. The company plans to restart three vessels — Carnival Glory (from New Orleans), Carnival Pride (Baltimore) and Carnival Dream (Galveston) — starting Sep 5, Sep 12 and Sep 19, respectively. It also plans to restart four additional ships — Carnival Conquest (from Miami), Carnival Freedom (Miami), Carnival Elation (Port Canaveral) and Carnival Sensation (Mobile) — effective from Oct 8, Oct 9, Oct 11 and Oct 21, respectively. Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, stated, "Our plan envisions successfully bringing back our entire fleet by the end of the year, returning to full service – most especially for the millions of families who sail with us – and building back our business for the benefit of our guests, employees and the tens of thousands of jobs and local businesses that depend on our company.” Focus on Safety Measures
The company stated it will welcome unvaccinated guests on board, subject to terms and conditions. All unvaccinated guests including children under the age of 12, will be subject to pre-cruise and pre-embarkation testing and testing again prior to debarkation (on cruises longer than four days). Also, they will be charged $150 per person to cover the costs of testing, reporting as well as health and safety screenings.
Moreover, the company is limiting operation of its supervised youth programs to vaccinated children and youth (12 years and older). Unvaccinated guests departing from Florida (effective Jul 31) and Texas (Aug 2) are required to show proof of travel insurance coverage, based on the itineraries being sailed and the requirements of ports and destinations visited.
These additional measures will be in place through October with a likelihood of extension based on guidance from public health and medical advisors as well as the requirements of destination partners.
Price Performance Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Coming to price performance, shares of the company have gained 29.8% in the past year compared with the
industry’s 33% growth. The downside was mainly due to the pandemic. The company’s global bookings have been negatively impacted by the same. The company also notified in its latest press release that certain vessels have extended their pause in operations.
The company expects phased resumption of cruise operations to have a material impact on all aspects of its business, including the company's liquidity, financial position and results of operations. It stated that booking volumes and book position are improving on a sequential basis. Meanwhile, earnings estimates for 2022 have moved up in the past 30 days, depicting analysts’ optimism regarding the stock’s growth potential.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Carnival currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. You can see
the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here. Some better-ranked stocks in the same space include RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. ( RICK Quick Quote RICK - Free Report) , Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. ( MSGS Quick Quote MSGS - Free Report) and Travel + Leisure Co. ( TNL Quick Quote TNL - Free Report) , each sporting a Zacks Rank #1. RCI Hospitality has a three-five year earnings per share growth rate of 12%. 2021 Earnings for Madison Square Garden and Travel + Leisure are expected to surge 31.3% and 443.6%, respectively.
Image: Bigstock
