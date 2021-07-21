Back to top

Company News for Jul 20, 2021

  • Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (CALM - Free Report) declined 3.8% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 loss of $0.09 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.26 earnings per share.
  • Five9, Inc.’s (FIVN - Free Report) shares jumped 5.9% after Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM - Free Report) announced that will buy out the company in a $14.7 billion all-stock deal.
  • Shares of National Grid plc (NGG - Free Report) declined 2.1% on reports that the company will be stripped off its responsibility of running Britain’s electricity grid, which will now be awarded to an independent body.
  • Cytokinetics, Incorporated’s (CYTK - Free Report) shares surged 40.4% after the company shared the topline results from Cohorts 1 and 2 of REDWOOD-HCM.

