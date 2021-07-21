We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Zions (ZION) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues & Expenses Rise
Zions Bancorporation’s (ZION - Free Report) second-quarter 2021 net earnings per share of $2.08 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.25. The bottom line marks a significant improvement from 34 cents earned in the year-ago quarter.
Results were primarily aided by an increase in non-interest income and provision benefits. The company witnessed a rise in deposit balances in the quarter. However, a fall in net interest income (NII) and higher expenses were the headwinds.
Net income attributable to common shareholders was $345 million, up substantially from the prior-year quarter’s $57 million.
Revenues Improve, Expenses Rise
Net revenues were $760 million, up 11.8% year over year. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $711.9 million.
NII was $555 million, down 1.4% from the prior-year quarter. Net interest margin contracted 44 basis points (bps) year over year to 2.79%.
Non-interest income was $205 million, jumping 75.2% from the year-ago quarter. The increase was driven by an improvement in almost all fee income components.
Adjusted non-interest expenses were $419 million, up 4.2% from the prior-year quarter.
Efficiency ratio was 59.1%, up from 57.3% reported in the prior-year period. A rise in efficiency ratio indicates deterioration in profitability.
As of Jun 30, 2021, net loans held for investment were $50.9 billion, down 3.7% from the prior quarter end. Total deposits were $76.1 billion, up 3% sequentially.
Credit Quality Improves
The ratio of non-performing assets to loans and leases as well as other real estate owned contracted 2 bps year over year to 0.60%. In the reported quarter, the company recorded net loan and lease recoveries of $2 million against charge-offs of $31 million in the prior-year quarter.
Provision for credit losses was a benefit of $123 million against a provision of $168 million reported in the year-earlier quarter.
Capital Ratios Mixed, Profitability Ratios Improve
Tier 1 leverage ratio was 8.0% as of Jun 30, 2021, compared with 8.4% recorded at the end of the prior-year quarter. Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 12.1% increased from 11.2%.
At the end of the reported quarter, return on average assets was 1.65%, up from 0.35% as of Jun 30, 2020. Also, return on average tangible common equity was 21.6%, up from 3.8% witnessed in the year-ago quarter.
Our Take
Zions’ strong balance-sheet position along with its business-simplifying efforts bodes well for the future. However, given the near-zero interest rate environment, the company’s margins are expected to remain under pressure.
Currently, Zions carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
