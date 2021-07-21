We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Salesforce's (CRM) $27.7B Slack Buyout Deal Nears Closure
Salesforce’s (CRM - Free Report) deal to acquire the team collaboration tools and software maker, Slack Technologies (WORK - Free Report) , just moved a step closer to completion after the Department of Justice (DoJ) dropped its antitrust probe into the transaction. In an 8-K filing with the Securities And Exchange Commission on Jul 19, the customer relationship management software maker revealed that the DoJ has informed both the companies regarding the closure of the investigation into the merger deal.
Notably, on Feb 16, the DoJ had sought for additional information and documents, which is referred as “second request,” related to their merger deal. Following the completion of the antitrust probe, Salesforce now anticipates to close Slack’s acquisition on or about Jul 21.
Salesforce and Slack had announced their entry into a definitive agreement on Dec 1, 2020, under which the former agreed to acquire the latter in a cash and stock transaction worth $27.7 billion.
The acquisition of Slack is likely to be a huge win for Salesforce. Firstly, the buyout would enhance Salesforce’s team collaboration software capabilities. The company intends to integrate Slack’s software into its every cloud-based office suits, with the goal of improving collaboration between sales and customer support teams.
Secondly, the deal will help Salesforce capitalize on solid opportunities from the major digital transformation initiatives undertaken by organizations. Per MarketsAndMarkets, the global digital transformation market size is estimated to reach $1.01 trillion by 2025 from $469.8 billion in 2020, reflecting a CAGR of 16.5% through 2020-2025.
Thirdly, the buyout will bring a massive number of global customers to Salesforce. Slack had ended first-quarter fiscal 2022 with more than 169,000 paid customers. The company would be able to cross sell its cloud-based products to Slack customers.
Fourthly, the buyout would help Salesforce in competing with Microsoft (MSFT - Free Report) better, which has emerged as a main rival with its Dynamics CRM apps. Over the last year, Microsoft’s Dynamic CRM has been growing at a double-digit pace, courtesy of its ramped-up efforts to cross-sell the products to enterprises.
Currently, Salesforce carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
