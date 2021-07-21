We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
GasLog Partners LP (GLOP - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $4.67, moving +1.97% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.52%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 35.1% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's loss of 2.67% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.41% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from GLOP as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 27, 2021. In that report, analysts expect GLOP to post earnings of $0.26 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 31.58%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $73.12 million, down 13.42% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.45 per share and revenue of $314.94 million, which would represent changes of +12.4% and -5.61%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for GLOP. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. GLOP is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Investors should also note GLOP's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 3.16. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.47.
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.