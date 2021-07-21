Back to top

5 Hottest Earnings Charts This Week

Read MoreHide Full Article

Earnings season picks up steam with over 300 companies reporting this week including the first of the FAANG stocks in Netflix.

But which charts are the hottest?

That’s a big list as many companies are hitting new all-time highs. But how many also have great earnings surprise track records?

These 5 companies are the best this week. One of them hasn’t missed in five years and is also trading near 5-year highs.

Can they keep their momentum?

5 Hottest Earnings Charts This Week

1.    Whirlpool Corp. (WHR - Free Report) has beat 11 quarters in a row as appliances remain red hot during the pandemic. Shares are up 18% year-to-date but are off their highs as some worry that the housing boom may be cooling. Shares are still dirt cheap, with a forward P/E of just 9.2.

2.    Abbott Laboratories (ABT - Free Report) is coming off its first miss in 5 years. But it still has an amazing earnings track record, even with the rare miss. Shares are up 8.6% year-to-date. It’s not cheap, though, with a forward P/E of 27. Is it priced for perfection?

3.    Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ - Free Report) has beat 2 out of the last 4 quarters, including last quarter. Shares are up 24% year-to-date to new all-time highs. It has been a big pandemic winner as consumers have eaten at home. But at 37x forward earnings, is it too hot to handle?

4.    Danaher Corp. (DHR - Free Report) hasn’t missed in 5 years. That’s an impressive record with an ongoing pandemic. Shares are up 27% year-to-date and are at a 5-year high. It’s trading at 32x. Is valuation an issue?

5.    Pool Corp. (POOL - Free Report) has beat 8 quarters in a row including 3 huge beats the last 3 quarters as it cashed in on pandemic demand for pools and other outdoor merchandise. Shares have gained 21% year-to-date but are off the recent highs. Can it continue to post this red-hot growth?


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - free report >>

Dominos Pizza Inc (DPZ) - free report >>

Danaher Corporation (DHR) - free report >>

Pool Corporation (POOL) - free report >>

Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) - free report >>

Published in

earnings