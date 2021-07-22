We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for July 21st
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
CNO Financial Group, Inc. (CNO - Free Report) is a holding company for a group of insurance companies. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.5% downward over the last 30 days.
Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV - Free Report) is a healthcare technology company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 24% downward over the last 30 days.
DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC - Free Report) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.2% downward over the last 30 days.
Health Catalyst, Inc. (HCAT - Free Report) is a provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.8% downward over the last 30 days.
IMAX Corporation (IMAX - Free Report) is an entertainment technology company, with particular emphasis on film and digital imaging technologies. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.9% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.