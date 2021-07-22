Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for July 21st

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (CNO - Free Report) is a holding company for a group of insurance companies. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV - Free Report) is a healthcare technology company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 24% downward over the last 30 days.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC - Free Report) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Health Catalyst, Inc. (HCAT - Free Report) is a provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.8% downward over the last 30 days.

IMAX Corporation (IMAX - Free Report) is an entertainment technology company, with particular emphasis on film and digital imaging technologies. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.9% downward over the last 30 days.

