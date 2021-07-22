Back to top

Company News for Jul 21, 2021

  • Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA - Free Report) surged 14.4% after the company reported second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $4.37 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.17 per share.
  • Synchrony Financial’s (SYF - Free Report) shares gained 2.7% after the company reported second-quarter 2021 earnings of $2.12 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.47 per share.
  • Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG - Free Report) increased 3.6% after it reported second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $1.46 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.14 per share.
  • Dover Corporation’s (DOV - Free Report) shares soared 6.7% after the company reported second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $2.06 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.84 per share.

