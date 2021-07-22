We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Tullow (TUWOY) Gives Revised 2021 Capex & Production Guidance
Tullow Oil plc (TUWOY - Free Report) announced that its production guidance for 2021 has been revised to 55,000-61,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd), marking a decline from 60,000-66,000 bopd mentioned earlier. The production guidance was reduced due to the sale of the Equatorial Guinea assets and the Dussafu Marin permit in Gabon.
The company’s capital expenditure for 2021 is expected to be $250 million, down from the previously stated $265 million. It expects an operating cash flow of $600 million for the year, unchanged from 2020. The company expects an increase in operating cash flow of $50 million if oil price averages $70 a barrel for the remaining year.
Tullow also provided preliminary production results and operational updates for the first half of 2021. The company’s Ghana performance exceeded its expectations due to the increased production on the Jubilee and TEN fields.
In the first half of 2021, Jubilee gross production averaged 70,600 bopd, while the same on TEN oilfield averaged 37,000 bopd. With new wells coming online, average production from Jubilee is expected to increase in the second half of 2021. In the first half of 2021, Tullow’s net production from the non-operated portfolio was 18,800 bopd, in line with expectations.
Revenues are expected to be $700 million, with a realized oil price of $58 per barrel, including hedge costs of $50 million. In second-quarter 2021, net debt is expected to be $2.3 billion, and liquidity headroom and free cash are expected to be $700 million. Notably, capital expenditure in the first half of 2021 was $100 million.
Tullow had strong operational and financial progress in the first half of 2021. The company has a strong financial position and is making headway in delivering on its highly cash-generative business plan and reducing debt.
Company Profile & Price Performance
Headquartered in London, UK, Tullow is a hydrocarbon explorer and producer, with the main focus on Africa.
Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past six months. Its stock has gained 33.8% compared with the industry’s 1.7% growth.
