We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Has Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is one of 1048 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #16 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. REGN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for REGN's full-year earnings has moved 1.99% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the latest available data, REGN has gained about 21.55% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -2.27% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Looking more specifically, REGN belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 478 individual stocks and currently sits at #197 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 0.72% so far this year, so REGN is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to REGN as it looks to continue its solid performance.