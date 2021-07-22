Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Synovus (SNV) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Provisions Fall

Read MoreHide Full Article

Synovus Financial (SNV - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $1.20 per share, which handily beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.03 per share, aided by solid mortgage banking income. Also, the bottom line compares favorably with the earnings of 23 cents per share recorded in the year-ago quarter.

Results were driven by rising net interest income, lower expenses and reversal of provisions. Moreover, solid deposit balances and capital position stoked organic growth. However, lower non-interest income and loans were undermining factors.

Including certain non-recurring items, net income available to common shareholders came in at $177.9 million or $1.19 per share compared with the $84.2 million or 57 cents recorded in the prior-year quarter.

Revenues Fall on Lower Non-Interest Income, Expenses Down

Total revenues in the second quarter came in at $488.95 million, down 11.1% from the prior-year quarter. Yet, the top line outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.98%.

Net interest income inched up 1.4% year over year to $381.9 million. However, net interest margin shrunk 11 basis points (bps) to 3.02%.

Non-interest income plunged 38% on a year-over-year basis to $107.1 million. Fall in mortgage banking, income from bank-owned life insurance, capital markets income and other non-interest revenues led to this downside.
Non-interest expenses were $270.5 million, down 5% year on year. This downside mainly resulted from lower professional fees, FDIC insurance and other regulatory fees and Other operating expenses.

Adjusted tangible efficiency ratio came in at 54.41% compared with the 57.71% reported in the year-earlier quarter. A fall in ratio indicates an improvement in profitability.

Total deposits came in at $47.2 billion, up 6.7% sequentially. However, total loans fell 4.2% sequentially to $38.2 billion.

Credit Quality: A Mixed Bag

Synovus’ credit metrics witnessed a mixed performance during the June-end quarter.

Non-performing loans rose 9% year over year to $161 million. Net charge-offs increased 10% to $26.5 million. The annualized net charge-off ratio was 0.28% compared with the year-ago quarter’s 0.24%.

Further, reversal of provision for credit losses of $24.6 million was recorded in the second quarter against provision expense of $141.9 in the prior-year quarter.

Total non-performing assets amounted to $177.8 million, underlining a marginal year-over-year jump. Non-performing loan ratio came in at 0.46%, shrinking 4 bps sequentially.

Robust Capital Position

Tier 1 capital ratio and total risk-based capital ratio were 10.99% and 13.25%, respectively, compared with 10.15% and 12.70% as of Jun 30, 2020.

Moreover, as of Jun 30, 2021, Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio (fully phased-in) was 9.75% compared with the 8.90% witnessed in the year-ago quarter. Tier 1 Leverage ratio was 8.72% compared with the 8.38% recorded in the year-earlier period.

Return on average assets was 1.36% compared with the prior-year quarter’s 0.71%. Return on average common equity was 15.40%, up from the 7.48%.

Our Take

Synovus put up a decent show in the April-June quarter. We believe the company’s focus on both organic and inorganic growth, together with its cost-containment efforts, will pay off and aid bottom-line expansion in the subsequent years. Though reduction in fee income raises concerns, improving expenses are encouraging.

Synovus Financial Corp. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Synovus Financial Corp. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Synovus Financial Corp. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Synovus Financial Corp. Quote

Currently, Synovus carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Banks

Bank of America’s (BAC - Free Report) second-quarter 2021 earnings of $1.03 per share handily beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 77 cents. The bottom line compared favorably with the 37 cents earned in the prior-year quarter.

PNC Financial (PNC - Free Report) pulled off a second-quarter 2021 earnings surprise of 42.4% on substantial reserve release. Adjusted earnings per share of $4.50 exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.16.

Large reserve releases, solid investment banking performance and modest rise in loan demand drove JPMorgan’s (JPM - Free Report) second-quarter 2021 earnings of $3.78 per share. The bottom line comfortably outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.05.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Bank of America Corporation (BAC) - free report >>

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) - free report >>

Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) - free report >>

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (PNC) - free report >>

Published in

earnings finance