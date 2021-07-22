We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Smith & Wesson (SWBI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Smith & Wesson (SWBI - Free Report) closed at $24.46, marking a -0.97% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.82% gain on the day.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the firearm maker had lost 14.41% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 0.63% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.89% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SWBI as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.26, up 29.9% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $296.2 million, up 6.56% from the prior-year quarter.
SWBI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.40 per share and revenue of $903.4 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -3.08% and -18.41%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for SWBI. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 43.04% higher within the past month. SWBI is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
Investors should also note SWBI's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.62. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.05.
The Leisure and Recreation Products industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 22, putting it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.