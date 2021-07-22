We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Teladoc (TDOC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Teladoc (TDOC - Free Report) closed at $153.32 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.98% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.82% gain on the day.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the telehealth services provider had lost 1.78% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Medical sector's loss of 2.96% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 3.89% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TDOC as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 27, 2021. On that day, TDOC is projected to report earnings of -$0.59 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 73.53%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $500.97 million, up 107.85% from the prior-year quarter.
TDOC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$3.03 per share and revenue of $2.01 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -168.14% and +83.76%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for TDOC should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.39% lower. TDOC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.