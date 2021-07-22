Back to top

Has Penske Automotive Group (PAG) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Penske Automotive Group (PAG - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of PAG and the rest of the Retail-Wholesale group's stocks.

Penske Automotive Group is one of 211 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. PAG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PAG's full-year earnings has moved 29.28% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, PAG has returned 39% so far this year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have lost an average of 0.32%. This shows that Penske Automotive Group is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, PAG belongs to the Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry, a group that includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 37.07% so far this year, meaning that PAG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

PAG will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.


