Is Darling Ingredients (DAR) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?
Investors focused on the Consumer Staples space have likely heard of Darling Ingredients (DAR - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Darling Ingredients is one of 186 companies in the Consumer Staples group. The Consumer Staples group currently sits at #11 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. DAR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DAR's full-year earnings has moved 42.66% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the most recent data, DAR has returned 17.28% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Staples stocks have gained an average of 5.19%. This means that Darling Ingredients is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Looking more specifically, DAR belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 47 individual stocks and currently sits at #212 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 4.72% this year, meaning that DAR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
DAR will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.