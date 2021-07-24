We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?
Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Intuitive Surgical (ISRG - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Intuitive Surgical is one of 1048 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #16 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. ISRG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ISRG's full-year earnings has moved 15.74% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, ISRG has gained about 19.04% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 1.84%. This means that Intuitive Surgical is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
To break things down more, ISRG belongs to the Medical - Instruments industry, a group that includes 95 individual companies and currently sits at #212 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 7.12% so far this year, meaning that ISRG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors in the Medical sector will want to keep a close eye on ISRG as it attempts to continue its solid performance.