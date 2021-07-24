We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Energy Fuels (UUUU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Energy Fuels (UUUU - Free Report) closed at $5.10 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.54% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.02%.
Coming into today, shares of the uranium and vanadium miner and developer had lost 21.52% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 1.67%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.01%.
UUUU will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.04, up 50% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.48 million, up 1269.75% from the prior-year quarter.
UUUU's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.17 per share and revenue of $18.41 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +26.09% and +1010.62%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for UUUU. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. UUUU is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.