New Strong Sell Stocks for July 26th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Autohome Inc. (ATHM - Free Report) offers an online destination for automobile consumers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.4% downward over the last 30 days.
CIRCOR International, Inc. (CIR - Free Report) designs, manufactures and markets flow control solutions and other highly engineered products and sub-systems for markets including oil & gas, aerospace, power, process and industrial solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.9% downward over the last 30 days.
Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL - Free Report) is a financial services holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.2% downward over the last 30 days.
Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (HRTG - Free Report) is a property and casualty insurance holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 38.6% downward over the last 30 days.
Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB - Free Report) , together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.6% downward over the last 30 days.
