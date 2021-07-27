Back to top

Company News for Jul 26, 2021

  • Schlumberger Ltd.'s (SLB - Free Report) shares rose 1.5% after the company reported second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.30, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.26.
  • American Express Co.'s (AXP - Free Report) shares gained 1.3% after the company posted second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $2.80, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.68.
  • Shares of NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE - Free Report) were up 1.4% after reporting second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.71, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.67.
  • Shares of Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP - Free Report) increased 1% after posting second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $3.76, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.66.

