CMS Energy (CMS) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
CMS Energy Corporation (CMS - Free Report) is set to report second-quarter 2021 results on Jul 29, before market open. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 3.42%.
In the trailing four quarters, CMS Energy came up with an earnings surprise of 6.84%, on average.
Factors to Consider
During most part of the second quarter of 2021, the company’s service territories experienced warmer-than-normal temperature, accompanied by strong drought conditions. This must have pushed up electricity usage of the company’s customers for cooling purpose, which is expected to have boosted its quarterly top-line performance.
Notably, amid the pandemic, the company’s residential sales are expected to have remained elevated in the second quarter as most people have been working from home. As economic activities in the state of Michigan have been gradually recovering, we expect commercial and industrial segments’ sales to have improved, even if slightly, in the second quarter. So, overall, we remain optimistic about the company’s top-line growth in the soon-to-be-reported quarter.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter revenues is pegged at $1.51 billion, indicating 4.6% improvement from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
During the second quarter, storms including a few tornadoes affected parts of Michigan, which must have pushed up CMS Energy’s quarterly expenses, thereby hurting its bottom-line performance.
For the second quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.18, which indicates a 2% decline from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.
Earnings Whispers
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for CMS Energy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. This is not the case here:
Earnings ESP: CMS Energy has an Earnings ESP of +4.17%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: The company carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
