What Awaits Automatic Data Processing (ADP) in Q4 Earnings?
Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results on Jul 28, before market open.
Let’s check out how things have shaped up for this announcement.
Expectations This Time Around
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter revenues stands at $3.67 billion, indicating 8.5% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
The consensus mark for Employer Services revenues is pegged at $2.51 billion, implying growth of 9.2% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The uptick is likely to have been aided by growth in new business bookings. The consensus estimate for PEO Services revenues is pegged at $1.16 billion, indicating growth of 7.5% year over year. The upside is likely to have been aided by an increase in average worksite employees paid by PEO Services and zero-margin benefits pass-throughs.
The consensus mark for Interest on funds held for clients’ revenues is pegged at $96 million, implying a decline of 16.5% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. Decline in the company’s average interest rate earned might have been weighed on the segmental growth.
Decline in operating margins is likely to have weighed on the bottom line. The consensus estimate for earnings stands at $1.13 per share, implying a year-over-year decline of 0.9%.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Automatic Data Processing this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Automatic Data Processing has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.
Automatic Data Processing, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Automatic Data Processing, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Automatic Data Processing, Inc. Quote
Stocks to Consider
Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on second-quarter 2021 earnings.
Avis Budget (CAR - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +30.44% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Clean Harbors (CLH - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +18.71% and a Zacks Rank #2.
Republic Services (RSG - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +2.83% and a Zacks Rank #3.