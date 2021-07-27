Wall Street was overall upbeat last week. Though concerns about the spread of the Delta variant of coronavirus worried investors, low rates boosted the demand for stock investments. The S&P 500, the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq Composite added about 1.96%, 1.08% and 2.84%, respectively, last week.
4 Best ETF Areas of Last Week
Wall Street was overall upbeat last week. Though concerns about the spread of the Delta variant of coronavirus worried investors, low rates boosted the demand for stock investments. The S&P 500, the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq Composite added about 1.96%, 1.08% and 2.84%, respectively, last week.
Wall Street had a shaky start to the week due to a spike in U.S. COVID cases, which is a potential threat to economic reopening. The Dow Jones in fact had logged a 725-point loss on Jul 19,
marking the worst day since October. The benchmark U.S. treasury yield fell to as low as 1.19% on Jul 19.
However, investors shrugged off fears and again entered the market rally with full enthusiasm. The Dow Jones then enjoyed its strongest two-day (on Jul 20 and Jul 21) rally since March. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq too were in fine fettle. Upbeat earnings also helped the markets to bounce back.
The small-cap benchmark Russell 2000 Index saw the biggest rebound with a 1.7% gain. The 10-year yield too jumped back to 1.30% on Jul 23. Many of the stocks that were hit the hardest on Jul 19, on concerns about the COVID-19 Delta variant, rebounded in the days that followed. Airlines and cruise companies spearheaded the revival (read: Risk-On Sentiments Back: 5 ETFs Up At Least 7%).
Against this backdrop, below we highlight a few ETF areas that were extremely gainful last week.
Soft Commodities
iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN (JO - Free Report) – Up 18.9%
iPatha.B Softs Subindex TR ETN (JJS - Free Report) – Up 8.9%
Agricultural commodity prices have jumped since last year due to a rise in Chinese imports and tightening inventories. Rising inflation is also helping agricultural commodity prices (read: 5 ETFs to Profit From Higher Food Prices).
Consumer Discretionary
Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF (VPOP - Free Report) – Up 11.1%
Delta variant continues to be a major concern as the number of cases is rising in the world’s largest economy. As a result, the stay-at-home option of media and entertainment has been a winning one (read: 5 ETFs Worth Your Attention as Delta Variant Continues to Spread).
The ETF VPOP is active. The Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF seeks to concentrate in those few disruptive companies poised to dominate the new era of media and then enhance the concentrated exposures with options.
Shipping
Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (BDRY - Free Report) – Up 10.5%
A global economic recovery has brightened the demand outlook for all vessel categories, leading to a spike in the shipping rates. This fund provides exposure to the dry bulk shipping market through a portfolio of near-dated freight futures contracts on dry bulk indices (read: Consumer Price Sees Biggest Jump in 13 Years: ETFs to Gain).
Natural Gas
iPath.B Natural Gas Subindex ETN (GAZ - Free Report) – Up 9.8%
US Natural Gas Fund( (UNG - Free Report) – Up 9.7%
Warmer-than-normal weather is expected to remain in most of the United States over the next 6-10 and 8-14 days and this will likely boost cooling demand. As a result, the demand for natural gas brightened up last week.
Cloud & Cybersecurity
Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption (VCLO - Free Report) – Up 8.4%
Renewed demand for stay-at-home stocks have boosted the lure for tech-related companies. This thematic investment product – VCLO – is actively managed and designed to concentrate on those few disruptive companies that are poised to dominate the new era of the cloud and then enhance the concentrated exposure with options.