BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (BNTX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (BNTX - Free Report) closed at $286.26 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.53% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.24% gain on the day.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 22.58% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 2.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.09% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BNTX as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 9, 2021. On that day, BNTX is projected to report earnings of $8.35 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2088.1%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.04 billion, up 8682.35% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $31.59 per share and revenue of $15.23 billion. These totals would mark changes of +45028.57% and +2584.48%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for BNTX. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.5% lower within the past month. BNTX is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, BNTX is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.93. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 27.03, which means BNTX is trading at a discount to the group.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 215, putting it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.