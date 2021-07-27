We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
CNH Industrial (CNHI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
CNH Industrial (CNHI - Free Report) closed at $16.35 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.18% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.24%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the truck, tractor and bus maker had lost 2.88% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 4.31% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 4.09% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from CNHI as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 30, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.27, up 485.71% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.66 billion, up 37.27% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.13 per share and revenue of $30.93 billion, which would represent changes of +303.57% and +18.81%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CNHI. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.25% higher. CNHI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, CNHI currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.3. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.39, so we one might conclude that CNHI is trading at a premium comparatively.
The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 231, which puts it in the bottom 10% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.