Electronics Stocks' Jul 28 Earnings Roster: APH, GRMN & More
Electronics stocks’ upcoming results are anticipated to reflect gains from the ongoing remote-working trend, which has turned out to be a boon.
The coronavirus pandemic-induced work-from-home and learn-from-home trends have bolstered the adoption of various consumer electronics such as laptops, notebooks and other electronic office equipment.
Increasing demand for data centers to ensure an efficient remote-working environment is expected to have benefited the stocks in the quarter under review.
In second-quarter 2021, the increasing use of wearables, including fitness trackers and smartwatches, owing to the rise in spending on health-monitoring devices amid the pandemic, is expected to have benefited some electronic companies.
The growing adoption of AI, Machine Learning, industrial revolution 4.0, Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality devices, IoT and cloud computing is expected to have benefited the electronic stocks in the quarter under review.
Technical advancements in Internet infrastructure and the accelerated deployment of 5G technology worldwide are expected to have benefited industry participants in the to-be-reported quarter.
The increasing use of electronic components in smart cars and autonomous vehicles is likely to have benefited electronics companies in the second quarter.
Solid demand in the consumer sector for connected appliances such as smart TVs, high-end smartphones, and AI-backed smart speakers is anticipated to have been a tailwind.
However, uncertainties related to the pandemic are likely to have been concerning for the electronics companies in the quarter under discussion.
Sneak Peek on a Few Upcoming Releases
Let’s see how the following electronics stocks are poised ahead of their quarterly results, which are slated to be reported on Jul 28.
Amphenol Corporation (APH - Free Report) is expected to have benefited from a solid demand for its solutions required to accelerate bandwidth capacity expansions in order to support the ongoing work-from-home and online-learning trends in second-quarter 2021. Further, increasing defense spending and the addition of MTS sensors are likely to have driven the company’s military sales growth inthe quarter under review.
Positive contributions from Euromicron, Cabelcon, MTS Systems, Onanon, Cables can, XGiga and EXA Thermometrics buyouts are expected to have aided its second-quarter performance. (Read more: Amphenol to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?)
Our proven model conclusively predicts an earnings beat for Amphenol this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat.You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Notably, Amphenol has an Earnings ESP of +0.43% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s second-quarter earnings has been unchanged at 55 cents per share over the past 30 days.
Amphenol Corporation Price and EPS Surprise
Amphenol Corporation price-eps-surprise | Amphenol Corporation Quote
Garmin Ltd. (GRMN - Free Report) is expected to have benefited from its solid momentum across fitness, auto, marine and outdoor segments in second-quarter 2021. Solid demand for the company’s wearables, cycling products, adventure watches for recreation, chartplotters and Panoptix Live Scope sonars is expected to have contributed well to top-line growth of the company in the quarter under review.
However, sluggishness in the aviation segment is expected to have been concerning in the second quarter. The impacts of rising freight costs are expected to get reflected in the upcoming results. (Read more: Garmin to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?)
Notably, Garmin has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #2.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s second-quarter earnings has been unchanged at $1.23 per share over the past 30 days.
Garmin Ltd. Price and EPS Surprise
Garmin Ltd. price-eps-surprise | Garmin Ltd. Quote
TE Connectivity Ltd.’s (TEL - Free Report) third-quarter fiscal 2021 results are expected to reflect gains from improvingoverall auto production along with the increasing production of hybrid and electric vehicles. Strengthening momentum across high-speed solutions for cloud applications, data and devices is anticipated to have acted as a tailwind in the quarter under review.
Increasing traction across factory automation applications is likely to have driven the company’s industrial equipment sales growth in the to-be-reported quarter.
However, the impacts of sluggishness in commercial aerospace and uncertainties related to the coronavirus pandemic are expected to get reflected in the upcoming results. (Read more: What’s in the Cards for TE Connectivity’s Q3 Earnings?)
Notably, TE Connectivity has an Earnings ESP of -0.39% and a Zacks Rank #3.
Further, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fiscal third-quarter earnings has been unchanged at $1.58 per share over the past 30 days.
TE Connectivity Ltd. Price and EPS Surprise
TE Connectivity Ltd. price-eps-surprise | TE Connectivity Ltd. Quote
Generac Holdings Inc.’s (GNRC - Free Report) second-quarter 2021 performance is expected to reflect benefits from the Deep Sea Electronics acquisition. Solid execution and strong demand for residential products, supported by a resilient business model, are expected to have boosted the company’s margins in the to-be-reported quarter.
Expanding presence in the clean energy market, restructuring initiatives, and a healthy liquidity position are expected to have bolstered the company’s core sales growth in the quarter under review. (Read more: Generac to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?)
Notably, Generac has an Earnings ESP of +4.36% and a Zacks Rank #3.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s second-quarter earnings has been unchanged at $2.35 per share over the past 30 days.
Generac Holdings Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Generac Holdings Inc. price-eps-surprise | Generac Holdings Inc. Quote