Company News for Jul 27, 2021

  • Hasbro Inc.'s (HAS - Free Report) shares soared 12.2% after the company reported second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.05, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.50.
  • PerkinElmer Inc.'s (PKI - Free Report) shares jumped 4.7% after the company posted second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $2.83, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.41.
  • Shares of Otis Worldwide Corp. (OTIS - Free Report) rose 0.6% after reporting second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.79, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.71.
  • Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY - Free Report) surged 2.6% after posting first-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted loss per share of $1.46, narrower-than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.50.

