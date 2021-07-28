To enhance end-to-end broadband access solutions with advanced software capabilities,
ADTRAN (ADTN) Extends Mosaic One Platform With New Offerings
To enhance end-to-end broadband access solutions with advanced software capabilities, ADTRAN, Inc. (ADTN - Free Report) has extended its avant-garde Mosaic One platform by launching three intelligent applications. Dubbed Mosaic One Promote, Mosaic One Care and Mosaic One Operate, these offerings are best known for service optimization with the widest gigabit broadband coverage.
It monetizes networks by facilitating service providers to unlock new revenue streams and enhance competitiveness to deliver an improved broadband experience. Mosaic One enables alternative network providers, utilities and regional service providers to capitalize on subscriber intelligence and cloud-delivered Software-as-a-Service capabilities. This, in turn, connects network events and insights to give a clearer understanding of subscribers’ usage behavior and devices.
As a leading telco, ADTRAN has proved its mettle by leveraging its state-of-the-art networking solutions to accelerate deployments while aiding businesses and households to fulfill their growing connectivity demands on the back of a streamlined infrastructure, one such solution being Mosaic One. This cloud-based network optimization platform manages broadband access and connected home solutions to proactively solve service issues and boost subscriber experience.
Collating and analyzing data from the broadband network gateway and the in-home network, Mosaic One simplifies network operations and helps to troubleshoot issues. Integrating a rich set of data visualization and optimization tools, it utilizes an open, multi-vendor architecture to streamline complex processes. Mosaic One provides advanced tools to assess bandwidth capacity and identify the drawbacks within the network through automation for higher revenue generation.
The three Mosaic One applications have been specifically designed to focus on customer success, marketing and operations teams. Mosaic One Promote targets subscribers on the basis of their device usage behavior, spurs average revenue per unit and detects churn suspects with high flight risk scores. It minimizes revenue leakage by quickly identifying customers that are mis-provisioned and communicates accurate data to billing for revenue recovery.
Further, the platform automates campaigns across multiple channels, including SMS and email, to accelerate marketing efforts for intelligent subscriber insights. Mosaic One Care reduces expensive truck rolls and promptly resolves customer issues with an end-to-end visibility from the access network into the home. Mosaic One Operate effectively monitors and corrects access network alarms to prevent subscriber service issues. This helps in enhancing network uptime supported by plug & play provisioning.
The latest product development will augment ADTRAN’s capabilities as an end-to-end fiber broadband solutions provider, thanks to Mosaic One’s ability to offer distinguished services across business and residential broadband client base.
ADTRAN is optimizing its customer, geographic and product diversity momentum as communication service providers scale up their network capabilities. The Huntsville, AL-based company is well poised to benefit from accretive customer engagements across its portfolio of software-defined access, 10G solutions and G.fast products.
Its network implementation services provide speed and scale to build fiber and fixed wireless networks. This, in turn, enables service providers to reach more customers and expand their competitive edge. The company’s global strategy of diversification across geographies and markets is commendable.
The stock has rallied 85.9% compared with the industry’s growth of 46.5% in the past year.
ADTRAN currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader industry are Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM - Free Report) , Clearfield, Inc. (CLFD - Free Report) and Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI - Free Report) , each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Iridium delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 64.4%, on average.
Clearfield delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 49%, on average.
Cogent delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 29%, on average.