LKQ Corp (LKQ) to Report Q2 Earnings: What Lies Ahead?
LKQ Corporation (LKQ - Free Report) is slated to release second-quarter 2021 results on Jul 29, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarter’s earnings is pegged at 74 cents per share on revenues of $3.08 billion.
This aftermarket auto parts distributor delivered better-than-expected earnings in the last reported quarter on higher-than-anticipated contribution from all of the company’s segments.
The company topped estimates in all of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 97.2%. This is depicted in the graph below:
Trend in Estimate Revisions
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LKQ Corporation’s second-quarter earnings per share witnessed upward revision of a cent in the past 30 days. Moreover, this compares favorably with the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 53 cents per share, indicating a 39.6% jump, year on year. Further, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues suggests a year-over-year increase of 17.2%.
Earnings Whispers
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for LKQ Corporation for the to-be-reported quarter, as it does not have the right combination of the two key ingredients. A combination of a positive Earnings ESP, and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), increases the odds of an earnings beat.
Earnings ESP: LKQ Corporation has an Earnings ESP of -4.54%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: LKQ Corporation currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Factors at Play
LKQ Corporation’s strategic acquisitions and divestments have aided in streamlining the company’s product portfolio and buoyed its long-term prospects. The firm frequently acquires companies to expand its geographic footprint, improve customer offering and adopt new technologies. During the second quarter, LKQ Corporation acquired Green Bean Battery, thereby widening its parts and services offerings to cater to the rising demands in the automobile industry. The positive impact of this buyout is likely to have buoyed the firm’s second-quarter margins.
Markedly, the consensus estimate for revenues from parts and services in North America for the June-end quarter is pegged at $1,042 million, suggesting a rise from the $1,018 million recorded in the previous quarter. This is anticipated to have fueled the top line during the to-be-reported quarter.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues from the specialty segment is pinned at $467 million, calling for a rise from the $458 million reported in the last quarter. In addition, the consensus mark for the quarterly EBITDA from the segment is pegged at $65 million, indicating a rise from the $61 recorded in the prior quarter. This projected upswing is likely to have boosted the company’s revenues during the quarter in discussion.
However, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues and EBITDA from parts and services in Europe, which has the highest contribution to the company’s revenues, is pegged at $1,454 million and $128 million, respectively. This indicates a drop from the revenues of $1,455 million and EBITDA of $141 million reported in the previous quarter. This decline might have hurt the company’s performance during the quarter under review.
Further, the global chip crunch, which is currently wreaking havoc on the auto industry, and escalating manufacturing costs of replacement parts and components are expected to have dented LKQ Corporation’s margins during the April-June period.
Stocks to Consider
Here are a few stocks lined up to release second-quarter results soon. Encouragingly, our model predicts earnings beat for these stocks:
Allison Transmission (ALSN - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +0.08% and carries a Zacks Rank #3, currently. The company is set to announce second-quarter 2021 results on Jul 29.
Sonic Automotive (SAH - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +18.53% and holds a Zacks Rank of 2, at present. The company is scheduled to report quarterly numbers on Jul 29.
Tenneco (TEN - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +1.2% and currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. The company will release second-quarter results on Aug 5.