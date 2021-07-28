Drug/Biotech Stock Earnings on Jul 28: PFE, GSK, BMY, BMRN & TLRY

A few large pharma companies have already reported their second-quarter 2021 results.
Johnson & Johnson ( JNJ Quick Quote JNJ - Free Report) and Biogen ( BIIB Quick Quote BIIB - Free Report) surpassed estimates for both earnings and sales in the second quarter of 2021, while Swiss pharma giant Novartis ( NVS Quick Quote NVS - Free Report) beat estimates for earnings but missed the same for sales. Both Johnson & Johnson and Biogen issued an upbeat guidance for 2021. On the other hand, Novartis provided a mixed 2021 outlook as its businesses show signs of recovery amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Per the Zacks classification, the pharma/biotech industry comes under the broader
Medical sector, which comprises pharma/biotech as well as medical device companies.
Per the
Earnings Trends report as of Jul 21, 9.1% of the companies in the Medical sector, constituting nearly 25.7% of the sector’s market capitalization, reported earnings. As of Jul 21, 2021, 100% of the companies managed to surpass estimates for both earnings and sales. Earnings increased 4.3% year over year on 18.3% higher revenues. Overall, second-quarter earnings for the Medical sector are expected to rise 16.7% on 16.3% sales increase.
Let’s analyze the five drug/biotech companies –
Pfizer Inc. ( PFE Quick Quote PFE - Free Report) , GlaxoSmithKline plc ( GSK Quick Quote GSK - Free Report) , Bristol-Myers Squibb Company ( BMY Quick Quote BMY - Free Report) , BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. ( BMRN Quick Quote BMRN - Free Report) and Tilray, Inc. ( TLRY Quick Quote TLRY - Free Report) — that are set to report earnings results on Jul 28. Pfizer Inc.
The drug giant’s performance has been mixed, with the company exceeding earnings expectations in three of the last four quarters while missing the same in one. The company has delivered a four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.44%, on average.
Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Pfizer in the soon-to-be-reported quarter because it has the right combination of the two key ingredients. A stock needs to have both a positive
Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) for a likely beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Pfizer has an Earnings ESP of +2.33% and a Zacks Rank #3, thus indicating a likely earnings beat. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings stands at 97 cents per share.
Pfizer’s sales in the
second quarter are likely to have been driven by the COVID-19 vaccine it has developed with BioNTech – BNT162b2. Sales of BNT162b2 are expected to have been higher in the second quarter than the first-quarter sales of $3.5 billion. Also, Investors will be keen to know about sales of Pfizer’s key brands – Eliquis, Ibrance Xeljanz, Xtandi, Inlyta and Vyndaqel/Vyndamax – in the second-quarter earnings call. GlaxoSmithKline plc
Glaxo’s earnings surpassed estimates in two of the trailing four quarters, while missing and meeting the same once each, delivering an earnings surprise of 1.12%, on average.
Glaxo has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at 54 cents per ADS.
. the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here
For the
second quarter, Glaxo’s revenues are likely to have been driven by newer respiratory and HIV drugs, partially offset by weaker vaccine sales and decline in sales of the Established Pharmaceuticals segment. Glaxo, along with partner Vir Biotech, received emergency use authorization for its first COVID-19 therapy, sotrovimab (VIR-7831), in late May. We expect management to provide some insights on the uptake of the drug amid COVID-19 pandemic on the second-quarter earnings call. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
Bristol-Myers has a pretty decent track record when it comes to its earnings suprirse history. The company beat earnings estimates in three of the last four quarters and missed the same in the remaining one, delivering an earnings surprise of 6.07%, on average.
Bristol-Myers has an Earnings ESP of +0.18% and a Zacks Rank #3, indicating a likely earnings beat. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings stands at $1.88 per share.
During the
second-quarter earnings release, investors will be keen to know about sales of key immuno-oncology drug, Opdivo, which was weaker in the previous quarter and registered a 3% decline year over year. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.
BioMarinexceeded earnings expectations in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 78.63%, on average.
BioMarin has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings stands at 30 cents per share.
During the second-quarter earnings call, we expect BioMarin to provide a regulatory update on its investigational gene therapy, valoctocogene roxaparvovec, which is being developed for the treatment of adults with severe hemophilia A. Investors will also be keen to get updates on other pipeline candidates.
Tilray, Inc.
Tilray has an Earnings ESP of +14.47% and a Zacks Rank #3, indicating a likely earnings beat this time around. The Zacks Consensus Estimate stands at a loss of 8 cents per share. The company will report earnings results for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021, which ended on May 31, 2021.
Tilray is a leading global cannabis lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company. We expect investors to focus on revenue growth and other pipeline updates when the company reports fiscal
fourth-quarter results.
Image: Bigstock
Drug/Biotech Stock Earnings on Jul 28: PFE, GSK, BMY, BMRN & TLRY
