Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NTLA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NTLA - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $132.37, moving -1.22% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.47% loss on the day.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 0.43% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 4.81% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 3.38% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from NTLA as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, NTLA is projected to report earnings of -$0.61 per share, which would represent no growth from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $12.03 million, down 26.03% from the year-ago period.
NTLA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$2.56 per share and revenue of $36.32 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -6.67% and -37.37%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for NTLA. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.02% higher within the past month. NTLA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 206, putting it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.